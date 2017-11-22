Police: Report suspicious man knocking on doors, asking for money

Police are alerting residents after receiving several reports of a man knocking on people’s doors and asking for money.

Flint Township Police said the man goes to people’s homes, saying his wife was involved in a car accident nearby and that he needs money to pay for a tow truck.

He’s described as being around 50-years-old, 6’ tall with an average build and no facial hair.

During the most recent incident, police said he was dressed nicely and drove a black Chevrolet Impala with scratches on the driver’s door.

On each occasion, investigators said the man appeared to be in a hurry and spoke with “panic” in his voice.

He addressed the residents either by name or in a friendly manner.

He has visited subdivisions in the area of Linden Road and Lennon Road, Linden Road and Calkins Road, and Court Street between Dye Road and Elms Road.

Police are asking if you have information about similar incidents to call them, and if you run into someone using similar tactics, call 911.

