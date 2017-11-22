Breaking: Sinkhole closes part of Sheridan Road in Saginaw County

Drivers beware, Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting that part of Sheridan Road has been closed until further notice.

The Saginaw County Road Commission closed Sheridan between Houlihan and Moore due to a sinkhole.

No vehicles can get through the area, located southeast of the City of Saginaw.

Officials closed the road to keep heavy vehicles off the stretch.

Consumers Energy said the sinkhole is related to work on the Saginaw Trail Natural Gas Pipeline.

The energy giant said boring equipment was used in the area, and now that section of road has “settled”, causing the sinkhole.

It’s unclear when the stretch will re-open, although crews are aiming to get it re-opened today.

An estimated 3,500 vehicles a day use the road.

A detour is in place.

No one was hurt.

