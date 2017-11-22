Chippendales heading to Saginaw in February - WNEM TV 5

Chippendales heading to Saginaw in February

Posted: Updated:
Source: Dow Event Center Source: Dow Event Center
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

This will heat up your February.

The Dow Event Center has announced Chippendales will be heading to Saginaw.

Chippendales is a touring dance troupe best known for its male striptease performances.

The group will make its way to Mid-Michigan on Friday, Feb. 16 as part of the About Last Night tour.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, with the show starting at 9 p.m.

>>Click here to get tickets<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.