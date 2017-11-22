Police: 1 hospitalized after car slams into tree

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident that caused one vehicle to slam into a tree.

It happened at 9:30 a.m. on Curtis Road near Beyer Road in Frankenmuth Township.

Frankenmuth Police said that a 2001 Chevy Impala, driven by a 19-year-old Essexville woman, was westbound on Curtis Road and tried to turn left into a home.

A 2000 Oldsmobile, driven by a 22-year-old Saginaw man, traveling eastbound on Curtis attempted to avoid the collision, left the road, and hit a tree.

There were five people in the Oldsmobile, ranging in age from 1-24-years-old. One of those people was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, although it's unclear how old that person is.

The accident is still under investigation, but investigators do not believe that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Officials believe the primary cause appears to be failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

