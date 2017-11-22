1 injured in crash involving car, semi - WNEM TV 5

1 injured in crash involving car, semi

Posted: Updated:
Mi Drive Mi Drive
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a semi Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on westbound M-81 (Washington Road) at Wolf Road in Saginaw County about 3:30 p.m.

All lanes of westbound M-81 were closed at Wolf Road for about an hour.

The driver was the only person in the car and he was taken to the hospital, police said.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.