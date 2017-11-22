1 injured in crash involving car, semi

One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a semi Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on westbound M-81 (Washington Road) at Wolf Road in Saginaw County about 3:30 p.m.

All lanes of westbound M-81 were closed at Wolf Road for about an hour.

The driver was the only person in the car and he was taken to the hospital, police said.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

