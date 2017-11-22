Kid collects 1,400 socks for homeless shelter

A Mid-Michigan kid is proving you're never too young to show how much you care for others.

Winters in Michigan can be brutal and the need for warm socks at homeless shelters is constant.

That's why one local boy and his family gathered hundreds of socks for those in need.

"Make sure their feet are warm in the winter," said Jaxson Lewis, sock collector.

Jaxson wants to make sure the less fortunate don't have frozen feet this winter. In October he started collecting socks for the homeless.

The strategy he and his family came up with to gather them was simple - put donation boxes everywhere.

The socks came rolling in - kids socks, women's, men's. The original goal was 200 pairs. After hitting that goal, he upped it to 1,000 pairs. Then he went past that mark, eventually collecting about 1,400 pairs of socks.

While Jaxson is pretty excited about the results of his collection, his parents are ecstatic about what he's done.

"I think that was something that me and my wife really wanted him to do. It's a blessing to be a blessing. So when you have other people who have resources, you definitely want to be able to give to the less fortunate," said Brandon Lewis, Jaxson's sad.

Jaxson plans on doing this annual campaign until he is 10-years-old.

Jaxson and his family delivered those socks to a Midland homeless shelter on Wednesday.

