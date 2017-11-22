Girl collects books for kids in emergency situations

A local fourth grader is helping hundreds of other children, one book at a time.

Taegan Johnson, 9, is providing tons of books to local hospitals and ambulances so children can get lost in the pages and forget about the emergency they are facing.

Thanks to her campaign, she has been selected by GoFundMe kids to be a kid hero.

"It takes their mind off of it. It gives them a distraction," said Shaun Johnson, EMT for Mobile Medical Response.

Accidents can happen at any time and a trip to the hospital can be scary for young children.

Johnson sees the trauma up close every day and his daughter is trying to do something to help.

"I just like reading. I don't know how to explain it," she said.

Taegan said she wanted to share that love of reading with other children. After seeing videos on TV of children in shelters after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston this fall, she knew exactly what she wanted to do.

"We started with a GoFundMe to raise money to buy books to put in ambulances and shelters and hospitals," Taegan said.

So far, her treasures have Bay County covered. Now they are working to cover Saginaw County.

"Taegan wants them to go on adventures and take their mind off the emergency," said Lisa Johnson, co-founder of Taegan's Treasures and Taegan's grandma.

Each one of Taegan's Treasures is stuffed full of books of all reading levels and they're hidden inside a cubby in the MMR ambulance.

Shaun Johnson said they give out at least two books a week.

"I've personally handed out probably about 12 to 15 books to kids, whether they were patients or there for family members with their parents or siblings," he said.

That's exactly what Lisa Johnson said the program is for. She said after two months up and running, they have made great progress.

"This is ongoing. We need to keep replacing the books. It's not just a one-time thing," she said.

You can be a part of Taegan's quest to help other children. The group will be gift wrapping Barnes and Noble purchases for donations on Friday and Saturday in Saginaw from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

