EB I-69 reopens in Genesee County after crash - WNEM TV 5

EB I-69 reopens in Genesee County after crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

I-69 is back open in Genesee County after being closed for several hours due to a crash.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. at the Bristol Road exit.

The eastbound lanes of I-69 were closed for several hours after the crash.

TV5 will update as more information becomes available.

