On Thursday, many people across Mid-Michigan will enjoy a delicious dinner with their friends and family.

If you don't have a table to join, there are plenty of places across Mid-Michigan offering free Thanksgiving dinners.

Community Christian Fellowship of Oakley will be serving up turkey and all of the fixings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The owners of the Barn Bar in Fenton will be offering a warm meal open to anyone from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. They'll also be collecting food and essentials for those in need.

Redeeming Love Christian Embassy of Bay City will play host to the Great Lakes Bay Area Boys and Girls Club as they put on their annual Thanksgiving meal. That's happening from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

La Hacienda Restaurant in Kingston will offer a meal later in the day. Food will be served there from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The owner of Heavenly Realm Respite Services of Saginaw has a free Thanksgiving meal open to seniors with disabilities from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There are plenty of places across Flint where you can snag a delicious turkey dinner.

The International Academy of Flint will be serving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North End Soup Kitchen on Stewart Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

American Legion Riders Post 64 has a meal from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation offers food from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carriage Town Ministries has a dinner starting at 5 p.m.

