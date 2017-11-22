Crews respond to house fire in Bay County

Crews responded to a house fire in Bay County Wednesday night.

No one was injured and everyone made it out OK, the homeowner said.

The fire broke out at a home on Frankenlust Road between Delta and Amelith in Frankenlust Township.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the house, the homeowner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

