Deputy killed in pursuit was from Genesee County

Authorities have identified an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

The sheriff's office said 50-year-old Eric Overall was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy what are called "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires at an intersection in Brandon Township when he was struck by the fleeing suspect's vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle rolled over. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Macomb Township, was taken into custody. Police said he has four prior convictions for possession of marijuana and a conviction for resisting and obstructing police.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began in the parking lot of the county jail.

"Traffic was minimal and the pursuit was at moderate speeds. The actions and threats made by the suspect, prior to the pursuit, posed an imminent threat to the public," the department said in a press release.

The chase continued on westbound I-69 to southbound M-15. Overall was deploying the stop sticks at the intersection of southbound M-15 and Seymour Lake Road when the suspect hit him.

"It is our belief that from all evidence collected that the suspect deliberately ran down Deputy Overall swerving to hit him," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Overall was a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Bouchard said he "had a great career here and touched a lot of lives."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Overall's family. Bouchard said he was recently married and has one adult son. He lived in Genesee County. >>To donate click here<<

Local police departments have been paying their respects for the fallen officer on Facebook.

