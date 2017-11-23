Perfect Thanksgiving weather for parades and football

Happy Thanksgiving Mid-Michigan! The weather will manage to hold up for any outdoor plans you may have. Even if all you're doing is traveling across town, weather will not be a factor you will have to consider today.

Thanksgiving

It's a dry day for us across Mid-Michigan. Some clouds will hang around early today before clearing out later this afternoon. Sunglasses may be needed before the end of the day. Highs today will top out near 40, but with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, it will feel more like it is in the 30s in most spots.

Tonight

Skies will be mainly clear across the area and will allow temperatures to drop to around 30 degrees overnight. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and will just be able to keep the temperatures from falling anymore.

Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers rejoice! Yes, it will be chilly to start the morning, but temperatures will be rebounding close to 50 degrees in many spots. To see how warm it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. More importantly, the skies will remain dry. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day. There is a chance of an evening shower however, most folks will remain dry. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

The Weekend

This weekend will start off with a few stray showers early on Saturday. As temperatures drop, don't be surprised to see a few snowflakes mixed in as well. Highs will manage to top out in the mid 40s.

Skies will dry out for Sunday, but it won't be all sunshine. Expect skies to remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures will continue their decline to the low 40s.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.