A LOOK INSIDE: Christmas trees at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland

Some say nothing beats the smell of a real Christmas tree, but we don't all have that option.

“People want the tree they grew up with,” said Larry Johnson, sales associate.

If that's the case for you, Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland probably has the tree that reminds you of being a child at Christmas-time.

No matter what it looked like.

“We have just about every tree you could imagine. We have incandescent trees, we have LED trees, we have trees with white lights, and multi-colored lights. We even have dual-LED lights that can change to different colors. You can have white or multi-color lights,” Johnson said.

There’s endless possibilities when you talk about trees. There's skinny ones, there's palm trees, there's trees that are lit, there's tinsel trees. There’s an overwhelming selection.

“Not everybody has room for a full tree. So, there's the pencil trees. Maybe thinking back to the old aluminum trees, something like that. The retro look. We can actually have lights on these, you don't have to worry about electrocuting yourself like the old aluminum ones,” Maria Sutorik said.

If you don't want to deal with stringing lights on the tree yourself, many of them come pre-lit.

So, you can just plug it in and enjoy.

“We do try to offer a variety. Some people like to change the colors on their lights frequently. So, there's a multi-color option, or there's lights that change color on your tree, or if you prefer to put your own lights on, one year you're in a blue mood, the next year you're in a pink mood,” Sutorik said.

One thing hasn't changed much, though. The typical, full, realistic-look doesn't go out of style.

“We have a group called the Poly-Douglas, and those are really realistic. They're really popular. They don't come with lights, but people still really like them, and they just put their own lights on them,” Johnson said.

From snow-covered, to half of a tree, the tree department at Bronner’s has something to satisfy literally anyone’s desire to deck the halls their own way.

>>A LOOK INSIDE: Decorations at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland<<

>>A LOOK INSIDE: Collectibles at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland<<

>>A LOOK INSIDE: Toys at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.