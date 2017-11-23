All-clear given after apartments evacuated for possible gas leak

A Mid-Michigan apartment complex was evacuated Thanksgiving morning due to a possible gas leak.

It happened just before noon on Thursday, Nov. 23 at Cedar Bend Apartments in Grand Blanc Township.

Genesee County Central Dispatch said the complex was evacuated as a precaution due to a possible natural gas leak.

The fire department was called to investigate. An all-clear was later given and residents were able to return to their homes.

