All-clear given after apartments evacuated for possible gas leak - WNEM TV 5

All-clear given after apartments evacuated for possible gas leak

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
WNEM WNEM
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan apartment complex was evacuated Thanksgiving morning due to a possible gas leak.

It happened just before noon on Thursday, Nov. 23 at Cedar Bend Apartments in Grand Blanc Township.

Genesee County Central Dispatch said the complex was evacuated as a precaution due to a possible natural gas leak.

The fire department was called to investigate. An all-clear was later given and residents were able to return to their homes. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.