Local high school football teams gearing up for state finals

Three Mid-Michigan high school football teams are gearing up to hit the grid iron.

Swan Valley, Ithaca and Saginaw Nouvel will play in their division state final games this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

This is the first time in Swan Valley High School's history its football team has advanced to the state championship.

The game is huge for the players, the marching band and the students and families cheering the team on.

"I am really hoping the seniors will bring home a state championship. And it's pretty cool this is the first time we will be on Ford Field ever," said Noah Conley, a senior at Swan Valley.

Swan Valley will take on Grand Rapids West Catholics at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The team will depart for Ford Field at noon on Saturday.

Two other Mid-Michigan teams are heading to the state championships as well.

In division six, Ithaca takes on Jackson Lumen Christi, the defending state champion. It is Ithaca's seventh finals appearance in the last eight seasons, with five state championships won.

Their game is at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Ford Field. The team will leave for Detroit at 11 a.m. Friday.

The undefeated Saginaw Nouvel Panthers will take on Ottawa Lake-Whiteford at 10 a.m. on Friday at Ford Field. The team will leave at 6 p.m. Thursday to stay overnight in Detroit.

The Panthers have won the state championship three times - in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.