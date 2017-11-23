Local high school football teams gearing up for state finals

A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.More >
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.More >
Authorities have identified an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.More >
Authorities have identified an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.More >
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a semi Wednesday afternoon.More >
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a semi Wednesday afternoon.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
It was a tough Thanksgiving morning for a Mid-Michigan family after their home was destroyed by fire.More >
It was a tough Thanksgiving morning for a Mid-Michigan family after their home was destroyed by fire.More >
A busy Michigan interstate is back open after a deadly crash in Genesee County.More >
A busy Michigan interstate is back open after a deadly crash in Genesee County.More >
The accident is still under investigation, but investigators do not believe that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.More >
The accident is still under investigation, but investigators do not believe that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.More >
Drivers beware, Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting that part of Sheridan Road has been closed until further notice.More >
Drivers beware, Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting that part of Sheridan Road has been closed until further notice.More >
A Mid-Michigan power company has operated as a family-owned business for nearly a decade, but now they are being given one week to cease all operations.More >
A Mid-Michigan power company has operated as a family-owned business for nearly a decade, but now they are being given one week to cease all operations.More >
A Mid-Michigan apartment complex was evacuated Thanksgiving morning due to a possible gas leak.More >
A Mid-Michigan apartment complex was evacuated Thanksgiving morning due to a possible gas leak.More >