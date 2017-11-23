Turkey stuffing vs. dressing debate

If you think dressing is for salad and not turkey, you're probably not from the south.

Whether you call the ubiquitous Thanksgiving side item stuffing or dressing depends heavily on where you live.

At least most of the time.

Some people call it stuffing if it's been cooked inside a turkey and dressing if it's baked in a dish.

Makes sense, right?

However, in New England, they tend to refer to it as stuffing regardless of how it's prepared.

It's the opposite in the deep south, where it's usually dressing.

According to history.com, everyone used to refer to the starchy side as stuffing. The term dressing came about during the Victorian era because it sounded more polite.

Some people in Pennsylvania are out of the debate entirely.

They call it "filling."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.