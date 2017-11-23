Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Saginaw

Authorities say a Thanksgiving argument left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at a home on the 1800 block of Green Street in Saginaw.

A police source told TV5 the incident involved two men and a woman. The source said an argument escalated and one of the males was stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No additional information is available at this time.

