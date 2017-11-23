Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Saginaw

Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a Thanksgiving argument left a man with life-threatening injuries. 

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at a home on the 1800 block of Green Street in Saginaw. 

A police source told TV5 the incident involved two men and a woman. The source said an argument escalated and one of the males was stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

