Stores prep behind the scenes for Black Friday shoppers

Black Friday is a huge shopping day for Americans. Some may even consider it a holiday. Just like any holiday celebration, there is a lot of planning - especially for stores.

“It's a huge deal for Meijer and the company and obviously throughout everywhere,” said Scott Neff, store director at Meijer in Saginaw.

Neff said the store has been preparing for the Black Friday sales all week.

“There's a lot of work behind the scenes. A lot of people working really hard to get the product ready to display,” Neff said.

Neff said while the Meijer’s workers are prepping the merchandise, store security is preparing for the huge sale as well.

“Usually we work hand and hand with local law enforcement to make sure that there's a little extra security outside and inside the building,” he said.

Meijer even has an alternative option for people who don't want to fight the crowd during Black Friday. It's part of the Shipt program.

With the Shipt program, customers don't have to walk down the isles to get the products that they want. They can order online and it will be delivered straight to their door.

However, some people may not want to skip the Black Friday shopping frenzy.

Debi Gamache said she uses the Shipt program, but she still likes to shop in-store.

“It's kind of in me to go out and see what I can get. It's fun to go out and just be a part of the holiday spirit,” Gamache said.

Gamache and many others will be out shopping tomorrow for those low-priced deals.

“You get the best prices, no doubt about it,” Gamache said.

