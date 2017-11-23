Volunteers hand out free meals to honor Thanksgiving spirit

The very essence of Thanksgiving is giving thanks, but it's also about giving back.

It’s something Brandon Woodbury is grateful to do this year.

“It's very heartwarming, not going to lie I had a couple tears. But it's all good work,” Woodbury said.

He's volunteered his time at the Boys and Girls Club this Thanksgiving where the Redeeming Love Christian Embassy Church is hosting a free community dinner.

“It's great they're helping out with people who don't have it,” said a boy named Jonah.

The church has been putting the event together for 25 years, and this year they're excited to serve even more people at their new location.

“You hear about all the things going on, but when you see things like this, and have that opportunity to show that love, you find out the world isn't so bad as everyone portrays it to be,” said Steven Coleman, an organizer.

Bee Keith said it's events like this that make her realize there's good in the world.

“Usually I get home delivery but this year I said ‘Nope, we're going over to eat,’” Keith said.

Keith has spent many of the previous Thanksgiving either at the event or having it delivered to her when she's not able to leave the house.

This year, she also wanted to give back to those around her by bringing back meals to her neighbors.

“You're helping someone who might not otherwise have a meal at all. A lot of people where I live don't have family. This is my husband Mike, he is my family, and I have a son in Kalamazoo but nowhere else. So, I'm just thankful they do this every year,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.