Warm temperatures for Black Friday Shopping

The weather will cooperate for Black Friday shopping today. In fact, temperatures will be mild and slightly above average for this time of year. Even though we have nice sunny conditions, the winds will be cranking for the afternoon -- possibly gusting towards 30 mph.

Today

Sunshine will be around for the majority of today. A system to our west will manage to bring clouds into mid-Michigan later this evening. Any rain will manage to hold off until the overnight. High temperatures will be mild and climbing into the mid 50s. However, with winds out of the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph, it will feel much cooler outside. So still bundle out as you may brace some black Friday shopping. For up-to-date temperatures in your area click the Current Temperatures Map.

Tonight

A weak disturbance will move through the area tonight, giving us the chance to see an isolated rain shower or maybe a snowflake. It'll also bring in some cloud cover and it'll remain windy through the overnight. Anytime of the day, check out the Interactive Radar (or click) and see when, if any, the rain will appear in your area. Lows for tonight will dip into the upper 30s with strong winds sustained about 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Those winds are going to put a chill in the air and it'll feel like temperatures are only in the mid 20s tonight.

Saturday

A few sprinkles or even a few snowflakes may linger very early in the morning, otherwise expect clearing skies Saturday afternoon through the evening. Highs will be slightly cooler than Friday in the mid 40s, with strong winds once again coming from the west northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday

High pressure will be working into the area, giving us a chance to see the sun and it'll be a pleasant Sunday afternoon. Highs will manage to stay in the low 40s to taper off the weekend.

