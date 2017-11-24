Candlelight vigil for fallen deputy - WNEM TV 5

Candlelight vigil for fallen deputy

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) -

More than 100 people spent their Thanksgiving evening paying tribute to a sheriff's deputy, killed in the line of duty.

A candlelight vigil was held for Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Overall.

The 50 year old Overall lived in Genesee County. He was a 22 year veteran of Oakland County's Sheriff's Office.

He died early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle driven by a fleeing suspect..

The police pursuit had started at the Lapeer County Jail.

It continued through Genesee County and on to M-15 in Oakland County's Brandon Township.

Overall was struck as he deployed a "stop stick" barrier to slow the suspect down. He died later at a hospital.

The 22 year old suspect is from Macomb Township and is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

