Toys for Tots kicks off with annual event

Saginaw County Toys for Tots kicked off its 2017 drive on Black Friday with its annual event at the Frankenmuth McDonalds Restaurant, 478 N.Main Street.

At 11 a.m. the donated toys were loaded on to a Meijer semi truck and driven to the Toys for Tots Distribution Center in Saginaw.

"The thing is to make sure every little person has the chance to have Christmas," said Tony D'Anna, coordinator for Frankenmuth Toys for Tots.

D'Anna said no child should go without a gift on Christmas.

"It's important I think, to share the blessings that we all have with those that are less fortunate," said Bryan Gilleland, senior vice president for Frankenmuth Insurance.

Gilleland said he has personally been involved with Toys for Tots for the past 12 years, but he said his office has been donating toys long before then.

"One of our core values at Frankenmuth Insurance is caring whether it's about our customers or about our greater community. And this is part of how we do it," he said.

Barb Sheltraw said she couldn't agree more. She is part of 98 KCQ's morning crew and celebrated the event kickoff live.

"It's just amazing what a community and community members can do," Sheltraw said.

The organization will be collecting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 23.

There is also a toy drop off box in the lobby at WNEM-TV5, 107 N.Franklin Street in Saginaw.

