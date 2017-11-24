Police probing damage to 50 mailboxes, seeking suspects - WNEM TV 5

Police probing damage to 50 mailboxes, seeking suspects

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

Authorities are investigating the malicious destruction of dozens of mailboxes in two western Michigan counties.

Ottawa County sheriff's officials say as many as 50 mailboxes were damaged early Thursday by suspects wielding golf clubs in both Ottawa and Kent counties. Investigators say there was a related incident in Tallmadge Township, where the suspects broke a window of a 2005 Saturn with a club.

The sheriff's department is seeking information on the crimes.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.