Cash reward offered for information in triple homicide

Darryl Richard Darryl Richard
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a triple homicide.

Three people were found shot to death in a white van on Nov. 15, 2009.

The van was found on the 200 block of Mackin Road near Chevrolet Avenue in Flint.

Darryl Richard, Jalila Carter-Gooch and Quintina Smith were the victims in that shooting.

If you have any information on this cold case contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

