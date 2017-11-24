Saginaw Nouvel finishes great season with loss at state championship

The Saginaw Nouvel Panthers football team finished a great season with a loss at the state championship.

The Panthers lost to Ottawa Lake-Whiteford on Friday at Ford Field 21-42.

Ken Kujawa, Panthers wide receiver, scored two of Nouvel's touchdowns. Running Back Joshua Kuligowski scored the team's final touchdown.

Kicker Jacob Burr made all three kicks for the extra point.

The Saginaw football team was undefeated heading into the championship game.

The school has won three state championships - in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

