Driver arrested in single vehicle crash

The driver involved in a single vehicle crash has been arrested.

The 25-year-old Saginaw man drove a 2010 Cadillac a half mile across a field and struck a tree, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Thursday shortly before 8 a.m. Germania Road and Cass City Road in Sanilac County.

A hunter was nearby and reported the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment to his injuries and later arrested.

He has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.