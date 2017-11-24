Driver arrested in single vehicle crash - WNEM TV 5

Driver arrested in single vehicle crash

SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The driver involved in a single vehicle crash has been arrested.

The 25-year-old Saginaw man drove a 2010 Cadillac a half mile across a field and struck a tree, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Thursday shortly before 8 a.m. Germania Road and Cass City Road in Sanilac County.

A hunter was nearby and reported the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment to his injuries and later arrested.

He has since been released on bond.

