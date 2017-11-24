Detroit-area cop's conviction stands in bloody beating - WNEM TV 5

Detroit-area cop's conviction stands in bloody beating

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
INKSTER, Mich. (AP) -

The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Detroit-area police officer whose bloody beating of a motorist was recorded on dash-cam video and led to a $1.4 million settlement.

The decision this week comes months after William Melendez was released from prison. He served 14 months in jail and prison before he was released by the parole board.

In 2015, Melendez pulled Floyd Dent from his car in Inkster and punched him in the head 16 times. Dent suffered broken ribs, blood on the brain and other injuries. Melendez was convicted of assault.

Much of his appeal centered on statements by the prosecutor or witnesses during trial. The appeals court says it was improper for jurors to hear that Melendez declined to speak to investigators. But the court calls it a harmless error.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.