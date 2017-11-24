Volunteers give away free coats

Volunteers in Saginaw are on a mission to keep dozens of local kids warm this winter.

The Knights of Columbus provided coats to kids of all ages on Friday.

They are a must have item in the winter and they often come with a hefty price tag.

"Knights of Columbus Superior Counsel says we'll give you 100 cases of coats, 12 coats to a case for distribution in Michigan," said Kenneth Unterbrink, state deputy for Michigan Knights of Columbus.

The Saginaw chapter lined a huge table with the coats for kids to come try on and one home.

"I think it's cool because some coats are really expensive and people don't have money for all of it," said Elena, coat recipient.

This was just one of the many events trying to spread warmth for those less fortunate.

"Winter is coming and it's coming soon. So these kids need warmth and they need to know that they are loved," Unterbrink said.

It is an effort that didn't go unnoticed.

"Thank you to the people who donated the coats to us. It's very nice," Elena said.

