A breezy and cooler Small Business Saturday

Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! After a mild Black Friday, cooler temperatures are on tap for Small Business Saturday, along with the threat for a few rain showers or late-day flurries.

Today

A cold front has passed through the area, and a second cold front will move through Mid-Michigan this afternoon. As a result, temperatures will start off in the low to middle 40s, but will gradually fall into the upper 30s during the late afternoon hours. The cold front carries just enough moisture with it to bring the threat for a few scattered showers to the area. As colder air works into the region, a few wet snowflakes could mix with the raindrops to go along with the mostly cloudy skies that will plague the area. Winds will be on the pesky side, blowing out of the west/northwest between 10 & 20 MPH with gusts near 25 MPH likely.

Tonight

Lingering rain showers and flurries will come to an end during the evening hours, with skies becoming partly cloudy through the overnight period. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s. Breezy conditions will persist, meaning wind chills could fall into the teens. Be sure to bundle up if you are heading out for a night on the town!

Sunday

Winds will shift to the west/southwest on Sunday, causing daytime highs to rebound into the low 40s. This is right where our high temperatures should be for this time of the year. Breezy conditions will persist with wind gusts to 20 MPH possible, but overall, it looks like a decent day to get outside and tackle some lingering yard work you may have been putting off.

