A breezy and cooler Small Business Saturday

A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a triple homicide.More >
A man facing charges after a sheriff's deputy in Michigan was struck and killed by his car had earlier told authorities that he was "God."More >
Authorities say a Thanksgiving argument left a man with life-threatening injuries.More >
The driver involved in a single vehicle crash has been arrested. The 25-year-old Saginaw man drove a 2010 Cadillac a half mile across a field and struck a tree, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office.More >
A man has been charged in connection to the fatal crash in Washtenaw County on Nov. 20.More >
Three Mid-Michigan high school football teams are gearing up to hit the grid iron.More >
An Indiana man who thought he'd never see his dog again after it vanished in September has been reunited with the pooch, which was 200 miles away in central Michigan.More >
The Saginaw Nouvel Panthers football team finished a great season with a loss at the state championship.More >
The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Detroit-area police officer whose bloody beating of a motorist was recorded on dash-cam video and led to a $1.4 million settlement.More >
