Deputies responding to injury accident in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Deputies responding to injury accident in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Sheriff Deputies and medical responders were dispatched to Swan Creek Road and S Center Road for an injury accident.

Saginaw Central Dispatch sent out the alert around noon on Nov. 25.

Swan Creek Road and S Center Road were closed from the accident but have been reopened.

Deputies have not said the condition of those involved in the accident.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.