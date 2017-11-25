Snyder signs law that refers to residents as Michiganders - WNEM TV 5

Snyder signs law that refers to residents as Michiganders

Posted By Stephen Borowy
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Are you a Michigander or a Michiganian?

A new state law favors using the term Michigander.

Gov. Rick Snyder in recent days signed a 13-bill package related to modernizing laws related to historical markers. A portion of one bill defines residents of the state as Michiganders and removes references to the term Michiganians.

