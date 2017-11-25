Snyder signs law that refers to residents as Michiganders

Are you a Michigander or a Michiganian?
A new state law favors using the term Michigander.
Gov. Rick Snyder in recent days signed a 13-bill package related to modernizing laws related to historical markers. A portion of one bill defines residents of the state as Michiganders and removes references to the term Michiganians.
