Family lost their house, dog in fire

A home for the holidays is what a local family has tragically lost as it was engulfed in flames.

The family is thankful their human members are alright, but they are now mourning the loss of someone much more important than their possessions.

“The smoke came out, I’m screaming her name trying to go in and there’s no sign of her,” said Chad Banaszak. “No nothing.”

Banaszak’s Bay City home and dog Ellie were lost in a fire the day before Thanksgiving.

“She’s one of my kids,” Banaszak said. “She’s a family member. You can’t replace that. That’s the only thing I cared about was my dog. She’s done a lot for us. She makes a stronger family. That’s what they do. They love you no matter what. So what would you do?”

With the house still engulfed in flames, Banaszak fought to save the dog he loved by breaking down both the front and back doors.

“You’re gonna try your hardest and everything you can do to save your family member,” Banaszak said. “And that’s how we treated her. I did everything to try to extinguish the fire, try to save something. Try to make something better. But it was just too far gone.”

Banaszak said the home is a total loss and said after the fire, crews found Ellie upstairs at the foot of the bed.

“She’ll be forever missed,” Banaszak said. “But luckily I’ve still got my family. I’ve got my two kids. I’ve got my wife. This could’ve happened at any time. Anytime in the night. Morning. Who knows?”

He feels without Ellie, there will always be a hole in his heart.

Throughout the holidays, until they can get back on their feet, the family will be staying with friends and family.

If you are looking to help the Banaszak family, they have set up a GoFundMe page.

