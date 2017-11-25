Samaritan stops assault in parking lot at Birch Run Mall

A woman who tried to take a picture of a shoplifter’s license plate was assaulted but helped by a nearby samaritan, said Kingston Police Sgt. Liedel

On Nov. 24, police say a male who shoplifted was existing the Birch Run mall near Unos. The suspect got in his car but noticed a woman was taking a picture of his license plate.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and assaulted a woman by pushing her to the ground.

A samaritan intervened by banging his class ring on top of the suspect’s vehicle. Sgt. Leidel said the banging made a loud, snapping noise.

The suspect took off in his vehicle and was last seen heading northbound on Byer Road.

Police said the suspect was a young male driving a red Pontiac Aztec.

When police tried to get more information from the license plate, they could not gain any new information as it did not match the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Kingston Police Department at (989) 624-1113.

