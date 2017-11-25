Several break ins and stolen items reported in Kingston

The Kingston Police Department is advising residents to lock their cars at night as they received several reports of break-ins.

Mayville-Kingston Police Chief Tony Coln said there have been 12 to 15 reports of break-ins with items stolen around the Kingston area.

Police said all vehicles were unlocked when they were broken into.

Chief Coln is advising residents to not only lock their doors but also removed any valuable items from their vehicles.

Officers have not identified a suspect at this time.

The Kingston Police Department is working with Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.

