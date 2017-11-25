Free dental care given to people without insurance

For many people in Mid-Michigan, the sound of a dental drill can actually be calming.

"It's been a few years since I've been to the dentist. I decided to come in for cleaning," said Melissa Kubes.

Kubes was able to get her teeth worked on all thanks to Gateway Dental. The office offered free dental care for people without health insurance. Kubes goes to college and has a job that doesn't offer benefits.

"It's just awesome that I don't have to pay for anything. I get a free service," said Kubes.

Dr. Bobby Grossi is the owner of Gateway Dental. The Flint native and his staff provided cleaning, fillings, and extractions to anyone that came in.

"I grew up here and I just thought it would be a really great thing to give back to my community," Dr. Bobby Grossi.

Grossi said he's no stranger to adversity. He adds he was raised by a single mom and he knows how expensive getting treatment can be.

"I know what it was like growing up," Grossi said. "I know how hard it is to get work done. I wanted to make sure that I could pay it forward when I get to the point that I'm at."

Grossi says he couldn't have done this without the help of his staff and volunteers. This is the seventh year that Gateway Dental has put on the event. They will treat nearly 200 patients in one day.

Kubes says she will be walking away with a happy, grateful grin.

"Everyone's really thankful. no complaints," said Kubes.

