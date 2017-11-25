Grand Rapids West Catholics win state championship game 34 to 7

Grand Rapids West Catholic wins the state championship game against the Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings 34 to 7.

Swan Valley is making its first appearance at the Ford Field for the championship game. The Vikings have not lost since the opening weekend to Zeeland East and haven’t left an opponent within seven points since Week 4.

Grand Rapids West Catholic eliminated two of the major favorites in the past two weeks. West Catholics took a two-point loss from reigning Division 4 champions Grand Rapids Catholic Central and a three-pointer from 2016 Division 6 winner Jackson Lumen Christi.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.