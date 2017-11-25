Temperatures continue to plummet

Yet another cold front has passed through Mid-Michigan today. Temperatures have already been falling throughout the day, but now they'll continue to fall through the night. Interestingly enough, our temperatures will actually stay close to normal tomorrow.

Tonight

Falling temperatures tonight after the passage of a second cold front. Before all is said and done, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s. To see how cool temperatures are in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph won't help the cause either. At times it will actually feel like it is in the teens in some spots. We can also expect skies to remain partly to mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow

Most of us will remain dry tomorrow under partly to mostly cloudy skies. However a system to our north will bring a very small chance for light sprinkles near the Lake Huron shoreline. Highs will top out in the low 40s which is actually right around average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Monday

High pressure takes over briefly for Monday, but we aren't able to keep the skies completely sunny. Aside from the partly cloudy skies, we will be dry. Highs will gradually increase into the mid 40s and that trend will continue into Tuesday as well.

