Man accused of killing deputy charged with murder, denied bond

A man who killed an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy by hitting him with a car has been charged with murder and denied bond.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

The arraignment for 22-year-old Christopher Berak from Macomb Township happened on Saturday, Nov. 25.

>>Read more: Sheriff: Suspect in deputy's slaying claimed to be "God"<<

Investigators say 50-year-old Eric Overall was hit just after midnight Thanksgiving Day while deploying stop sticks.

Deputies say they were pursuing Berak because of actions and threats he made at a local Sheriff’s Office.

A court-appointed attorney said that Berak has a history of mental health problems and is under psychiatric care.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, more than 100 people honored the deputy at a candlelight vigil.

Deputy Overall will be laid to rest early next week. Visitation will be at Mt. Zion Church in Independence Township from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

The funeral service will also be at Mt. Zion on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.