Girl, grandmother held fundraiser to books to kids in hospital

One girl and her grandmother are using the holidays to give kids in the joy of reading.

Teagan and Lisa Johnson have been at the Barnes and Noble in Saginaw all day long on Nov. 25 helping to wrap gifts.

All of the money that they raise is going to help provide new and gently used books for ambulances, hospitals, and shelters.

“I have over $2,000 to spend on books for kids in critical emergencies,” said Teagan Johnson.

If you would like to contribute to Taegan’s Treasures, you can visit her GoFundMe page.

