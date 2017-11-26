Breezy conditions will make it feel cooler than it really is

Yesterday was relatively breezy and today won't be much different. However, instead of our winds coming out of the northwest, they'll gradually be shifting out of the southwest throughout the day. Even with southwesterly winds, it will feel much colder outside than it really is.

Today

High pressure inching into Mid-Michigan will keep us dry and sunny for most of the day. The lone exception will be near the Lake Huron shoreline. A system passing to our north will allow some clouds to skirt the shore. By the evening hours, there's even a chance to see a few sprinkles before all is said and done. Highs today will rise into the low to mid 40s, but it will feel more like it is in the 30s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. To see how cool it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map.

Tonight

Any leftover cloud cover from a system to our north will clear out overnight. This will leave our skies mostly clear throughout the area. Temperatures will bottom out around 30 as a result. On the bright side, winds will be easing up out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

It's back to work for many folks on Monday, but at least it will be sunny and warm. High pressure continues to keep us dry, but a cold front may add a few clouds to the sky during the day. Highs will warm into the mid 40s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

If you liked the mild weather we had on Black Friday, then you'll like what's in store for Tuesday as well. A warm front will introduce temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the area once again. Most of the day will be dry, but as the cold front moves through Mid-Michigan, expect a few showers late in the day. Otherwise, we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day.

