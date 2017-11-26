Bright and sunny skies to start the work week

We saw abundant sunshine across Mid-Michigan this afternoon. More sun is on tap for your Monday as well. For folks that liked the mild temperatures we had on Friday, you'll get another chance later this week.

Overnight

Any leftover cloud cover from a system to our north will clear out overnight. This will leave our skies mostly clear throughout the area. Temperatures will bottom out around 30 as a result. To see how cool it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. On the bright side, winds will be easing up out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

It's back to work for many folks on Monday, but at least it will be sunny and warm. High pressure continues to keep us dry, but a cold front may add a few clouds to the sky during the day. Highs will warm into the mid 40s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

If you liked the mild weather we had on Black Friday, then you'll like what's in store for Tuesday as well. A warm front will introduce temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the area once again. Most of the day will be dry, but as the cold front moves through Mid-Michigan, expect a few showers late in the day. Otherwise, we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day.

Wednesday

High pressure returns to the picture for Wednesday. Our skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. While temperatures will be cooler after the passage of Tuesday's cold front, highs will still be in the mid 40s which is slightly above average for this time of year.

