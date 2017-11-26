Man critically injured from gunshot in Flint

One man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened in Flint.

On Nov. 25 at 3:35 p.m., Flint Police Officers responded to a shooting at the 1700 block of Adams Ave in Flint.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trooper Matt Kalakay at (810) 237-6963, the Flint Police Department Detective Bureau at (810) 237-6900, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

