Swartz Creek charity holds charity basketball game

The holidays are a chance for friends to get together after being apart for a long time and what better way to do that than a good old fashion basketball game.

The game between Swartz Creek alumni was about much more than just bragging rights.

“We has so many people step up, volunteer, make donations, the support was amazing this year,” said Andrea Moleski, one of the organizers of the charity basketball game.

Going on its fifth year, the Swartz Creek Charity Basketball game has brought a lot of fun competition to both students and alumni.

The event was started by two Swartz Creek natives and sisters, Andrea Moleski and Keri Pifer, in honor of their mother who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Our mom passed away from breast cancer in 2013 and we were able to go to all of her appointments, her doctor visits, and we noticed there wasn’t anything for them to do while in treatment,” Moleski said. “Sometimes they’re there for six to seven hours.”

So they took matters into their own hands and began raising money for patients at a local Genesys Hospital to provide them with support and entertainment.

Some of the prizes being offered at this year’s raffle, we’re inspired by her mother.

“One of the things our mom said, was when I get better, I want to donate flat-screen TVs,” Moleski said. "So when she passed away in April, we tried to think of a way to keep her memory alive and we ran with the idea that she had and wanted to bring comfort to patients currently battling.”

Varsity coach Scottie Wright has been a part of the event since it started and said that it has grown into one of the school’s largest gatherings.

“We have our principal out there, we have a couple teachers out there and things like that like that, so it’s just a lot of fun,” Wright said. “It’s a great event for people to come out for a great cause.”

Even though breast cancer awareness month has already passed, Moleski said that their fight against the disease is a year-round cause.

“It’s 12 months a year, everybody needs support when they’re going through something like that,” Moleski said. “Even if it’s the littlest gesture, it makes a difference.”

