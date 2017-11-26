MSP audit: 3 Mid-Michigan counties have some of highest drunk dr - WNEM TV 5

MSP audit: 3 Mid-Michigan counties have some of highest drunk driving rates in state

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Three Mid-Michigan counties have some of the highest drunk driving crashes and arrests in the state.

According to the annual Michigan State Police audit, the counties were Isabella, Clare, and Gratiot.

Last year collectively, the police departments in Clare County arrested 184 drunk drivers.

In Gratiot County, 234 were arrested and in Isabella County, more than 400 were arrested.

