Registration is open for 5K Santa Run in Flint

It’s back, the annual Santa Run registration is open.

The YMCA of Flint is hosting the 5K and one-mile fun run and walk that gives you a five-piece Santa Suit with a milk and cookies stop.

The race starts at noon on Dec. 2nd at the YMCA of Greater Flint.

Funds from the event will go toward the local YMCA's scholarship assistance program.

If you want to register to be a Santa on the run, you can visit the YMCA of Greater Flint’s website.

