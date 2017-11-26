City Market open for Sundays in the City

One local market is trying something new for the holidays this year. At the City Market in Bay City, they’re now open on Sundays for Sundays in the City.

It’s the holiday rush, but on a Sunday.

“It’s starting to turn into sales,” said Greg Buzzard, from That Guy’s Barbecue

Bay City’s City Market is open throughout most of the week, but for the next month, decided to extend their hours later into the weekend for holiday shoppers.

Vendors like Buzzard, said the payoff has been great.

“We have a lot to offer, and they just got to come down and take advantage of it,” Buzzard said.

Naturally, most of the stories inside the City Market are food based, but during this time of the year, more holiday-themed items are put up on sale.

“A lot of the stuff we have is different,” said Hannah Somalski from Bay Landscaping. “It is differently a great venture for us, we’re getting a lot of exposure here at City Market. It’s fun to see people who go ‘oh, Bay Landscaping, I didn’t know you guys did this’ and it’s really fun to explain that this is just something that we’re trying that’s new this year.”

If you’re planning to visit the City Market this weekend, try and get yourself one of the market bucks, which can help you save money on purchases within the store.

“You can purchase them here or if you spend $20 or more if you have a Santa bucks or market bucks, you get $5 off a purchase of $20 or more,” said Buzzard.

Although only in its first week, Sundays in the City is already enticing new customers into the market, which has some vendors planning its return in the future.

“People we’re lined up at the door this morning before noon, but so far it’s been very busy,” said Zachery Kidder from Cabana Soaps. “And we’ve just been very pleased with the outcome.”

You can check out the City Market’s Sunday in the city every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec 17.

