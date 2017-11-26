Santa Claus is back at Bronner's Christmas Wonderland

The countdown to Jolly old Saint Nick coming down the chimney is on. One place that has been waiting for his arrival is Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth. Thousands of people poured in to gear up for the holidays.

"Just came have a good time with the family. We wanted to bring the kids out to see Santa," said Tonya Powell.

Powell brought her entire family to enjoy the magic of the season at Bronner's. They drove over an hour and a half to get to this winter wonderland. She says they checked out everything from the glittery Christmas ornaments to bright and shiny Christmas trees. She adds her family will keep coming back.

"We are going to make it a family tradition. Usually, we just go here and there. But this year other years we're going to do it together," said Powell

Santa Claus will be at Bronner's every day even on Christmas Eve.

Bronner's employees say he will be here daily but the hours may vary. Powell says the trip out to Bronner's always leaves a lasting impression.

"I just hope they enjoy the Christmas holiday and they see how much work goes into putting up decorations. I hope this makes all their Christmas dreams come true," said Powell

