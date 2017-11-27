3 hurt in Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

3 hurt in Flint shooting

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Three people are in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in Flint.

It happened on Donnelly Street, just off Pasadena.

Investigators said the victims’ conditions range from good to critical.

It’s not clear if police have any suspects.

