Study: Babies sleep better when parents share duties

Is a noisy baby keeping you up at night?

Getting your child to go back to sleep can be a real chore, but a new study shows when dads help the whole family wins.

The National Library of Medicine's study found when dads help more during the night mothers and babies have more stable sleep patterns.

Dads who change diapers, walk around with their infants, snuggle with them, and help them get back to sleep can help them sleep for longer stretches.

How do you split up responsibility when taking care of the baby in the middle of the night?

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page using the hashtag Where Moms Meet.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.