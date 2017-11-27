Man killed in Flint shooting

Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend shooting.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 on the 100 block of Van Wagoner Avenue in Flit.

Investigators said they were called the area for reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, police found a man in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call D/Tpr. Kalakay at 810-237-6963, Flint Police Department at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

